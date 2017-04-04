Police investigating murder on Bourbon Street, one in custody

Image via Twitter: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder in the 800 block of Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

The department tweeted about the investigation on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. Officers have one person in custody, however their identity has not been released at the time of this post.

#NOPD is investigating a homicide in the 800 block of Bourbon St. 1 person is deceased, 1 in custody. #NOPDALERT — NOPD (@NOPDNews) April 4, 2017

The department said that Bourbon Street is closed from Dumaine Street to Orleans Street.

Check back for updates.