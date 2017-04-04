84°
Police investigating murder on Bourbon Street, one in custody

April 04, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff
Image via Twitter: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder in the 800 block of Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

The department tweeted about the investigation on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. Officers have one person in custody, however their identity has not been released at the time of this post. 

The department said that Bourbon Street is closed from Dumaine Street to Orleans Street. 

Check back for updates.

