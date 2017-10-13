Police investigating late night wreck on Airline

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a late-night wreck on Airline Highway that sent at least nine people to the hospital.

The crash involved a Corvette and an SUV around the 8400 block of Airline Highway.

Of the nine taken to the hospital, four were listed as being in critical condition, sources said. According to those familiar with the investigation, children were among those hurt.

Seven people may have been inside the SUV, sources said.

An off-duty hospital worker told WBRZ she helped two children who were involved in the accident, along with their mother. She added an infant was transported from the scene before she arrived.

Airline Highway was closed for a portion of Thursday night as authorities dealt with the crash.

WBRZ learned Friday, the driver of the Corvette was an off-duty police officer.

Check back for updates.