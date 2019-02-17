Police investigating homicide, unidentified male found Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE -Police are investigating the death of an unidentified man that was found dead at the end of Canal Street and Spanish Town Road early Sunday morning.

Authorities say the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a wooded area around 9:30 a.m. According to police, a man was jogging in the area when he came across the body.

As of now Police say the motive and suspects are unknown.