58°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating homicide, unidentified male found Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE -Police are investigating the death of an unidentified man that was found dead at the end of Canal Street and Spanish Town Road early Sunday morning.
Authorities say the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a wooded area around 9:30 a.m. According to police, a man was jogging in the area when he came across the body.
As of now Police say the motive and suspects are unknown.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Internal memo shows Southern has zero tolerance for sexual harassment, University remains...
-
Scotlandville asking for community's help to create historic district
-
Bikers across Louisiana ride in honor of Shane Totty
-
VIDEO: Man arrested after kicking shoplifter in head outside Mall of Louisiana
-
Veteran surprised with Chevy Cruze at LSU baseball season opener