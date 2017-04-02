Police investigating early morning fatal shooting on N. Ardenwood Drive

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of one person early Saturday morning.

The shooting claimed the life of Djuandrek Allen, 20, of Baton Rouge, according to BRPD.

Allen was reportedly found lying in the roadway near the 1200 block of North Ardenwood Drive around 2:15 a.m.

Allen suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Anyone having information on this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.