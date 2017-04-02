66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating early morning fatal shooting on N. Ardenwood Drive

13 hours 53 minutes 11 seconds ago April 01, 2017 Apr 1, 2017 Saturday, April 01 2017 April 01, 2017 10:59 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of one person early Saturday morning.

The shooting claimed the life of Djuandrek Allen, 20, of Baton Rouge, according to BRPD.

Allen was reportedly found lying in the roadway near the 1200 block of North Ardenwood Drive around 2:15 a.m.

Allen suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Anyone having information on this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days