Police investigating drive-by shooting on Corporate Blvd
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of shots fired near I-10 Thursday.
Baton Rouge police say the shots were fired on Corporate Boulevard around Energy Drive around 11 a.m. An individual reportedly fired from a vehicle and struck a parked car. No injuries were reported.
Police are investigating.
