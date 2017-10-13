Police investigating deadly morning shooting at gas station

BATON ROUGE – One person died in an overnight shooting, Baton Rouge Police revealed Friday.

The name of the victim has not been released. Police were still investigating the shooting as of this post.

Gunfire left the person dead around 1 o'clock Friday morning at Cousin's Food Mart on Airline Highway near the old EKL Hospital. A WBRZ news crew recorded video of the front of the store and gas pumps wrapped in yellow crime scene tape.

More will be released later. Check back for updates.

