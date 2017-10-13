85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating deadly morning shooting at gas station

1 hour 27 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, October 13 2017 Oct 13, 2017 October 13, 2017 10:37 AM October 13, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – One person died in an overnight shooting, Baton Rouge Police revealed Friday.

The name of the victim has not been released. Police were still investigating the shooting as of this post.

Gunfire left the person dead around 1 o'clock Friday morning at Cousin's Food Mart on Airline Highway near the old EKL Hospital. A WBRZ news crew recorded video of the front of the store and gas pumps wrapped in yellow crime scene tape.

More will be released later. Check back for updates.  

*******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days