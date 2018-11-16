48°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating deadly crash involving a tanker truck on LA 1
ADDIS - Crews are responding to reports of a deadly crash involving a tanker truck off LA 1 Friday night.
The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. on LA 1 between Addis and Plaquemine. According to Louisiana State Police, at least one person is dead.
State police are currently investigating the crash.
Little information is available at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lee High School will get football program next year
-
Locals pack the streets for White Light Night
-
Saying goodbye: Beauregard Gallery and Bistro closing its doors
-
'You have our attention': Police hold press conference amid crime wave in...
-
Mayor pushing new tax proposal for traffic improvement