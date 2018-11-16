Police investigating deadly crash involving a tanker truck on LA 1

ADDIS - Crews are responding to reports of a deadly crash involving a tanker truck off LA 1 Friday night.

The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. on LA 1 between Addis and Plaquemine. According to Louisiana State Police, at least one person is dead.

State police are currently investigating the crash.

Little information is available at this time.