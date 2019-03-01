Police investigating child's death in Tangipahoa Parish

HAMMOND - Police are investigating after a small child apparently suffocated in Tangipahoa Parish last week.

The Hammond Police Department confirmed Friday it was investigating the death of a child who was found unresponsive at an address on Angeli Drive Feb. 22.

Officers said the child was rushed to North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond before being moved to the Our Lady of the Lake Pediatric ICU. The child was later removed from life support and died Sunday evening.

Autopsy results released Friday revealed the child died from asphyxiation.

Investigators are now examining the scene, reviewing camera footage, and interviewing witnesses, doctors and family members.

No charges have been filed at this time.