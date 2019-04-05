Police investigating bicyclist's sudden death

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a person found dead alongside Greenwell Springs Road Friday afternoon.

According to police, the body was discovered around 1 p.m. near Pasadena Drive. A BRPD spokesperson said an off-duty firefighter found the person face down in a ditch along the roadway.

Police later said it appeared the man had fallen off his bicycle and died from unknown causes. Investigators do not suspect foul play was involved.

The investigation is ongoing.