Police investigating bicyclist's sudden death

2 hours 48 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, April 05 2019 Apr 5, 2019 April 05, 2019 3:57 PM April 05, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a person found dead alongside Greenwell Springs Road Friday afternoon.

According to police, the body was discovered around 1 p.m. near Pasadena Drive. A BRPD spokesperson said an off-duty firefighter found the person face down in a ditch along the roadway.

Police later said it appeared the man had fallen off his bicycle and died from unknown causes. Investigators do not suspect foul play was involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

