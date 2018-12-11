45°
Police investigating after person shot when bullet pierced home
BATON ROUGE – A man inside a home was injured when a bullet was fired through the house from the outside.
Baton Rouge Police said it appears the gunfire originated from outside of a home on Hidden Garden Avenue Monday evening. The person injured will be okay.
Police said the incident is under investigation.
