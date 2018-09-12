Police investigating after pedestrian hit by train in Lafayette

85°
Wednesday, September 12 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - One person is dead after being hit by a train early Wednesday morning in Lafayette.

The Broussard Police Department says the person was killed around 4:30 a.m. as the train was heading south along US 90 near South Bernard Road, according to KATC. The incident is believed to be connected to a single car crash that happened last night.

Police say the crash happened in the median of Highway 90. When they arrived at the scene, the driver was gone.

It is believed that the pedestrian hit by the train is the driver of the car. The identity of the man has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

