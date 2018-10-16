70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police investigating after one killed, another injured in Monday night shooting in Thibodaux

Tuesday, October 16 2018
By: WBRZ Staff

THIBODAUX - Police in Thibodaux are investigating a fatal Monday night shooting.

The shooting was reported in the 300 block of Dove Lane before 8:30 p.m. At the scene, authorities found the driver of a vehicle dead from a suspected gunshot wound. Reports say, a passenger who fled the area on foot was later found after notifying police via phone that he was also shot.

The passenger sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to an area hospital. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Thibodaux Police Department.

