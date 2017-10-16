Police investigating after man shot, killed while driving on Plank Rd. Saturday night

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that took place late Saturday night.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the shooting claimed the life of Dajourn Holmes, 26, of Baton Rouge.

Police believe Holmes was driving his vehicle when he was shot multiple times.

Holmes crashed his vehicle into a light pole in the 1700 block of Plank Road around 11:24 p.m. Saturday.

Holmes died at the scene, according to Baton Rouge Police.

The motive and suspect are unknown at this time, according to Baton Rouge Police. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.