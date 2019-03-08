70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating after man killed in Lake Charles shooting

36 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 March 08, 2019 8:27 AM March 08, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAKE CHARLES - One person is dead following a Thursday night shooting in Lake Charles.

According to the Lake Charles Police Department, the shooting happened at 6:17 p.m. at the intersection of North Goos Boulevard and Knapp Street. The victim, 34-year-old Javid Dwayne Duhon, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call the police department at 337–491-1311.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days