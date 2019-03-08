Police investigating after man killed in Lake Charles shooting

LAKE CHARLES - One person is dead following a Thursday night shooting in Lake Charles.

According to the Lake Charles Police Department, the shooting happened at 6:17 p.m. at the intersection of North Goos Boulevard and Knapp Street. The victim, 34-year-old Javid Dwayne Duhon, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call the police department at 337–491-1311.