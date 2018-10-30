Police investigating after child left on school bus Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating after a parent says her young child was left behind on a school bus and then found wandering near Istrouma High Tuesday morning.

The child, a student at Impact Charter Elementary School in Baker, was reportedly left on the bus around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The boy's mother says she believes he may have fallen asleep on the way to school. She added that she wasn't contacted by the school when her son did not show up for class in the morning.

The boy's mother went on to say the child woke up inside the bus with the doors locked. After he managed to get out, a passerby reportedly saw the child running up a street near Istrouma High. The stranger picked up the boy and dropped him off at the high school, where a Baton Rouge police officer met him.

The school says its bus routes are run through a third-party company, Baton Rouge Commuter Services.

It's unclear at this time if the driver will face charges. BRPD is investigating the incident.