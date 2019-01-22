69°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating after body found in woods off Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office was called to a wooded area after a body was found Tuesday in Baton Rouge.
The body was located around noon behind an abandoned business on Airline Highway near Choctaw Drive. Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating. Authorities said the body found is male.
Details surrounding the death are limited.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man accused in 2011 slaying of wife expected in court
-
One injured in overnight shooting at fast food restaurant
-
Residents fear proposed development could increase neighborhood traffic
-
Saints owner releases statement on crucial missed penalty, calls for changes in...
-
Volunteers clean up historical cemetery on MLK Day