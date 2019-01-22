69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating after body found in woods off Airline Highway

2 hours 24 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, January 22 2019 Jan 22, 2019 January 22, 2019 12:06 PM January 22, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office was called to a wooded area after a body was found Tuesday in Baton Rouge.

The body was located around noon behind an abandoned business on Airline Highway near Choctaw Drive. Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating. Authorities said the body found is male. 

Details surrounding the death are limited.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days