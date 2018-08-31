74°
Police investigating after 16-year-old victim shot on Swan Ave.

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - According to police, a 16-year-old female was shot while walking down the street Thursday night.

The shooting was reported around 10:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of Swan Avenue. According to BRPD, the victim heard 10 to 12 shots in the area.

The teen was shot once in the hip. Her injury was not considered to be life-threatening. Police say the victim didn't see who shot her.

A nearby home was also hit by gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing. 

