Police investigate rare deadly shooting in rural community Monday

Google image of Park Street.

GREENSBURG- A woman was found shot to death near a park in St. Helena Parish Monday morning.

The victim was shot and killed on Park Street, authorities said. The shooting happened around 7 a.m. Monday.

There are no suspects in the case.

The Greensburg Police Department is working the case.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post Twitter: @treyschmaltz