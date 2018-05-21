Police investigate morning robbery on edge of Garden District

BATON ROUGE – Police are investigating an early morning mugging in the McGrath Heights and Garden District area Monday.

Police said a person was robbed on Kenmore about a block south of Government Street. The attack is under investigation.

There were no injuries, police said, in a short announcement about the incident.

The robbery happened around 7 a.m. and witnesses told WBRZ they saw numerous police in the area following the report.

Police have not released specific information about the mugger.

