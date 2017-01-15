71°
Police investigate if restaurant worker contaminated food

34 minutes 3 seconds ago January 15, 2017 Jan 15, 2017 Sunday, January 15 2017 January 15, 2017 11:39 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image from The Commercial Dispatch

COLUMBUS, Miss. - Columbus police have launched a criminal investigation into whether a fast-food worker intentionally served contaminated food.

The Commercial Dispatch reports that a Tupelo resident who may have received contaminated food contacted Police Chief John Lewis.

The state Health Department and Jack's Family Restaurants of Homewood, Alabama, say they've already started investigating. A woman claims her daughter saw a fellow restaurant worker lick and wipe bodily fluids on an order before serving it.

Tabatha Hollins of New Hope first aired her 16-year-old daughter's story about a Dec. 7 incident in a Facebook post. Hollins says her daughter was fired Tuesday for reporting the incident. Hollins says the restaurant told her daughter she was terminated for making a false report.

Hollins says her daughter recorded another employee admitting to the act.

