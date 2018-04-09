Police in Tennessee seek suspect in slayings of two

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee are searching for a suspect in the fatal shootings of two people at a home.

East Ridge Assistant Police Chief Stan Allen tells the Chattanooga Times Free Press that the Mississippi Highway Patrol found the vehicle of 23-year-old suspect Casey Lawhorn on Sunday. A statement by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department says the car was found empty along Interstate 59 in Jasper County.

Allen says the bodies of Lawhorn's mother, Vi Lawhorn, and a friend were found with gunshot wounds to the head at a home in East Ridge along the Tennessee-Georgia border. Police have identified the second victim as 22-year-old Avery Gaines of Ringgold, Georgia.

Allen says Casey Lawhorn notified authorities about the bodies before fleeing the state in a gold Ford Taurus.

ABC News reports that Lawhorn posted his confession on Facebook.

According to the post from Sunday evening, Lawhorn, who claims he is "almost 24," admitted to picking up a "stolen .22 LR rifle caliber" from his bedroom and about 1:30 a.m., walked up to his friend who was sleeping on the living room floor and "shot him in the head once." The post said the young man "seemed to die instantly."

Then, the post suggests, Lawhorn went to his mother's bedroom while she was sleeping. The post claimed that his mom was inebriated when he tried pulling the trigger.

But the gun jammed.

The post stated that Lawhorn left the room momentarily to fix the weapon, and then returned. That's when he "rapidly got off two shots" in the dark.