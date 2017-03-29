Police in standoff with man barricaded in house near Gonzales school

Image via Google Maps

GONZALES – Police are in a standoff with a man who has locked himself in a home on New River Road in Gonzales.

According to authorities, a man allegedly beat his girlfriend during an argument and she ran to St. Theresa School for safety. The school is currently on lockdown.

The Gonzales Police Department advises for citizens to avoid the area at this time.



A News 2 crew is on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.