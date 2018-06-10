Latest Weather Blog
Police in Denham Springs use teddy bears to comfort children
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Each and every Denham Springs police unit has a new addition to their patrol. It's not the latest gadget, gizmo, or state-of-the-art siren. Instead, it's something a little softer with a coat of fur.
Teddy bears have become permanent passengers to aid the children that officers may come into contact with while on duty.
"When they see a stuffed animal, they automatically feel safe and secure," Police Union President Daniel Bergeron said. "For many of them, this is their first interaction with a police officer, and I'm not that scary walking up with a firearm on my side."
It's all part of a program started by a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy back in 2016. Barran's Bears is a non-profit organization that provides teddy bears for law enforcement to use at scenes when children are put in stressful situations.
