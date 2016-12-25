Police: Impairment suspected in wrong-way crash on US 61

BATON ROUGE - State Police responded to a head-on collision between two vehicles that left one of the drivers dead early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday morning on US 61 south of LA 964 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

According to State Police, the crash took the life of Hayes Davenport, 54, after he was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of US 61. While traveling the wrong way, Davenport's vehicle struck a northbound vehicle head-on, according to police.

Police said Davenport was properly restrained at the time of the crash but suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office. The driver of the other vehicle was also properly restrained and sustained serious injuries.

Impairment is suspected on the part of Davenport, according to police, and Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.