Police identify woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Airline Hwy Sunday

PRAIRIEVILLE- A woman lost her life due to a four-vehicle crash on Airline Hwy south of Old Perkins Rd, Sunday.

Police identified the woman killed in the crash to be 21-year-old Celeste Andre. The wreck happend around 2:30 p.m., Andre was the passenger in a 2004 Lexus GS that was driven by 17-year-old Chase Tran.

Police say Tran was traveling northbound on Airline Hwy at a "high rate of speed." Once Tran approached the intersection of Old Perkins and Airline his car began to rotate and collided into a stopped 2014 Dodge Ram pickup.

That then began a domino effect, causing the Ram to hit a 2016 Acura RDX, which in turn struck a 2016 GMC Sierra.

Andre was wearing a seat belt, but she still sustained severe injuries. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died. Tran was also wearing a seat belt he too sustained serious injuries.

It is unclear how many more people were involved, but they all sustained only minor injuries.