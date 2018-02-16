Police identify woman killed in motorcycle crash on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Police have identified the woman killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on Florida Boulevard Thursday Afternoon.

Police said 29-year-old Tiffany Brabham, of Pride, was killed.

The crash was reported around 5 p.m. in the 12400 block of Florida Blvd., according to police.

Police said a 2005 Buick Century traveling east on Florida Blvd. attempted to make a left turn to the north side service road. At the same time, a 2005 Yamaha FJR1300 traveling westbound in an outside lane struck the passenger rear door of the Buick. Both the operator and passenger of the Yamaha were ejected.

Brabham died on scene, according to police. The operator of the Yamaha was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing helments.

Police said the 63-year-old male driver and two rear passengers in the Buick were restrained and uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation.