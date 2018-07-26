92°
Latest Weather Blog
Police identify victim of fatal hit-and-run in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Police identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday.
A Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson said Dwayne Brandon, 49, was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in the 4400 block of West Brookstown Drive just before 10 p.m.
Detectives believe Brandon was struck by a white Honda while walking in the roadway. The vehicle drove off prior to officers arriving on scene, according to officials.
Anyone with information is asked to call the BRPD Traffic Homicide Division at (225) 389-7819.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Haphazardly written recall petition focuses on Wicker after she voted for Amoroso
-
Rotting tree hanging over power lines worries Baton Rouge resident
-
McKinley makes major changes to appeal sanctions
-
National Guard dispatched to Clinton for drinking water issue Thursday
-
Family demands justice eight months after loved one slain in closet of...