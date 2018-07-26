92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police identify victim of fatal hit-and-run in Baton Rouge

2 hours 24 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, July 26 2018 Jul 26, 2018 July 26, 2018 4:46 PM July 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Police identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday.

A Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson said Dwayne Brandon, 49, was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in the 4400 block of West Brookstown Drive just before 10 p.m.

Detectives believe Brandon was struck by a white Honda while walking in the roadway. The vehicle drove off prior to officers arriving on scene, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BRPD Traffic Homicide Division at (225) 389-7819.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days