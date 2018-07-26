Police identify victim of fatal hit-and-run in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Police identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday.

A Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson said Dwayne Brandon, 49, was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in the 4400 block of West Brookstown Drive just before 10 p.m.

Detectives believe Brandon was struck by a white Honda while walking in the roadway. The vehicle drove off prior to officers arriving on scene, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BRPD Traffic Homicide Division at (225) 389-7819.