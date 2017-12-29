Police identify victim of fatal Georgia Street shooting

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Department officials identified the victim of a fatal shooting Friday evening.

Investigators said 35-year-old Titus Ware was killed in a shooting in the 2400 block of Georgia Street.

Ware was located in the living room of his home suffering from apparent gunshot injuries when he died, according to investigators.

Police said there are no known suspects or motives at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.