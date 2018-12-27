81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police identify victim in Washington Avenue shooting

15 hours 19 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, December 26 2018 Dec 26, 2018 December 26, 2018 4:41 PM December 26, 2018 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left one person dead.

The incident was reported in the 5200 block of Washington Avenue near Bahm Street around 4:26 p.m. Authorities say 42-year-old-old Vernon Covington was shot by an unknown suspect after a verbal argument.

Covington died at the scene.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days