Police identify victim in deadly motorcycle crash on US 190

June 30, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVONIA - Police say one person died in a crash on US 190 in Livonia Friday night.

Police Chief Brad Joffrion said the accident happened near a Chevron gas station on US 190 around 8:45 p.m.

Police say a motorcycle driven by 20-year-old Harley Leadingham of Fort Polk struck the rear of a pickup truck near the gas station. According to police, Leadingham sustained fatal injuries in the crash despite wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was trasported to a local hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

This stretch of road has been a notoriously dangerous area for crashes, including an accident that killed a married couple. The dangers of driving along this stretch of road was the focus of an Investigative Unit story in January.

The crash remains under investigation.

