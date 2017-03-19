Police identify victim in deadly motorcycle crash on LA 67

BATON ROUGE - One man was killed in a motorcycle crash on LA 67 around noon Saturday.

According to Louisiana State Police, 43-year-old Raymond Hawthorne of Donaldsonville was driving on LA 67 near Blount Road when he failed to make a lefthand turn and drove off the roadway. The motorcycle overturned and Hawthorne was thrown from the vehicle.

Hawthorne sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash, but a toxicology sample will be taken from Hawthorne for analysis.