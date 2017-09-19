Police identify victim in deadly I-110 crash

UPDATE: Police have identified the victim as Jose Zavala of Houma.

According to BRPD, Zavala's vehicle had broken down on the interstate and he was trying to flag down assistance when he was struck by another vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

*****

BATON ROUGE- A fatal crash closed I-110 North at Mohican Street Monday morning.

Sources say one person has died in the crash and four were injured.

The accident occurred just before 10 am Monday morning at Evangeline Street.

There are heavy delays past Choctaw on I-110 North.