Police identify victim in deadly Florida Blvd crash
BATON ROUGE – Police say a Baton Rouge man died after an early morning crash on Florida Boulevard Thursday morning.
According to Baton Rouge Police, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of Florida Boulevard. Police say a 2015 Hyundai Elantra traveling westbound drove over a raised cement barrier and entered the eastbound lane. The vehicle crashed into a 2012 Hyundai Elantra, causing major front end damage.
Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Richard Manchester, a passenger in the 2015 Hyundai Elantra, was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
BRPD said the crash is still under investigation.
