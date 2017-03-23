Police identify UK attacker as Khalid Masood

LONDON - British police have identified the person responsible for the terror attack near Parliament as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.

The police say in a statement Thursday that Masood was born in southeastern England and was most recently living in the West Midlands, in central England.



Police say Masood, who had a number of aliases, wasn't the subject of any current investigation and that "there was no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack."



He had been arrested previously for assault, possession of offensive weapons and public order offenses.



His first conviction was in November 1983 for criminal damage and his last was in December 2003 for possession of a knife.

A Morman church official says a Utah man was killed and his wife was seriously wounded in the London attack.



Kurt W. Cochran and his wife, Melissa, were on the last day of a trip celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on Wednesday when the attacker struck in the heart of London. He plowed an SUV into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing two and wounding dozens, then stabbed police officer Keith Palmer to death inside the gates of Parliament.



The assailant was shot dead by armed officers. The woman remains hospitalized.



The church said Thursday the Utah couple was also visiting the woman's parents, who are Mormon missionaries in London.