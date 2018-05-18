Police identify two students, adult killed in head-on crash on LA 96

ST. MARTIN PARISH- Two St. Martinville High School students are among the three people killed in a crash on Highway 96 Friday morning, according to KATC.

The St. Martin Parish Superintendent Lottie Beebe confirmed the deaths Friday. State police have identified the victims as 18-year-old Kenneth J. Eaglin II, 18-year-old Dajanee Oliver, and, 37- year-old Latricia L. Savoy, all of St. Martinville.

Police say Savoy's vehicle was traveling along the highway when it crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. The two students were not wearing seatbelts at the time.

Reports say a sophomore was also transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash was reported before 9 a.m. on Highway 96. The roadway was closed after the crash but has since reopened.

LSP says it is unknown if impairment is a factor in the crash. Toxicology samples were obtained and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.