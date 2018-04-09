56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police identify teen killed in morning shooting at apartment complex

1 day 38 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 April 08, 2018 9:14 AM April 08, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

UPDATE: BRPD officials have identified the victim in this morning's shooting as 18-year-old Brice Anthony Lewis.

Police said Lewis was found in the parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. Lewis died on scene.

Investigators believe Lewis is the suspect of vehicle burglaries in the area prior to receiving gunshot injuries.

Officials said there are no known suspects at this time.

BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot dead at an apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Police said the man was found around 7 at the Magnolia Gardens apartments on Greenwell Springs Road.  The apartment complex is between Airline and Oak Villa.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Check back for updates. 

*******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days