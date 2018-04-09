Latest Weather Blog
Police identify teen killed in morning shooting at apartment complex
UPDATE: BRPD officials have identified the victim in this morning's shooting as 18-year-old Brice Anthony Lewis.
Police said Lewis was found in the parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. Lewis died on scene.
Investigators believe Lewis is the suspect of vehicle burglaries in the area prior to receiving gunshot injuries.
Officials said there are no known suspects at this time.
BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot dead at an apartment complex early Sunday morning.
Police said the man was found around 7 at the Magnolia Gardens apartments on Greenwell Springs Road. The apartment complex is between Airline and Oak Villa.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Check back for updates.
