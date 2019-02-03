Police identify Shreveport officer killed in Wednesday night shooting

SHREVEPORT - A Shreveport police officer who was shot and killed Wednesday evening was reportedly killed in a domestic crime, KTBS reports.

The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Midway Avenue. More than 50 police units and 10 deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting.

Authorities say officers responded to a call of shots fired and discovered officer Chateri Payne suffering from a gunshot wound. The officer was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police said the officer was in uniform at the time of the shooting, but she hadn't started her shift yet. No arrests have been made at this time, and the shooter is believed to still be at large.