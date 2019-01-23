Latest Weather Blog
Police identify officer in fatal shooting; hired in 2015
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - A Louisiana police chief says an officer hired in 2015 is the one involved in a fatal shooting earlier this month.
News outlets report that Lake Charles Police Chief Shawn Caldwell identified him in a news release Tuesday as patrol Officer Jonathan Landrum. Caldwell says that, under standard procedures, Landrum is on administrative leave while Louisiana State Police investigate the Jan. 11 shooting of 26-year-old Juston Joseph Landry.
A complaint released last week by Louisiana State Police said Landry pulled a gun on a convenience clerk, then brought it out when an officer recognized him and refused to follow the officer's orders, starting a brief foot chase. The initial complaint said Landry was shot several times during an encounter after the chase. It doesn't describe the encounter.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Artist turns abandoned tires into art around Baton Rouge
-
ExxonMobil releases stern, ominous statement related to its failed tax break requests
-
Frequent flyers: Airport staff strive to keep birds out of BTR
-
One week later, motive unclear in slaying of woman in Sherwood Forest
-
One injured in overnight shooting at Taco Bell near LSU