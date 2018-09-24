Police identify man killed in shooting on Swan Avenue near Southern University

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have identified the victim in a shooting in the 800 block of Swan Avenue near the Southern University campus.

Jaquincy Ross, 18, was shot and killed around 6 p.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern University officials said Ross was not a student.

Anyone with information about the crime should call Crime Stoppers.