Police identify man killed in shooting on Swan Avenue near Southern University

23 hours 11 minutes 57 seconds ago Sunday, September 23 2018 Sep 23, 2018 September 23, 2018 11:15 AM September 23, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have identified the victim in a shooting in the 800 block of Swan Avenue near the Southern University campus. 

Jaquincy Ross, 18, was shot and killed around 6 p.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern University officials said Ross was not a student. 

Anyone with information about the crime should call Crime Stoppers. 

