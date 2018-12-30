Police identify man in fatal crash on Hwy 10 in Clinton

CLINTON- One man is dead following a single car wreck on Hwy 10 near Folly Brown Road.

Louisiana State Police identified the deceased to be 37-year-old Melvin J. Bates II.

Bates was driving a 2012 Honda Accord eastbound on LA Hwy 10 around 3 p.m. Sunday. Police say the vehicle ran off the road to the right then crossed back left to exit the Hwy. Upon exiting the car then crashed into a tree.

Bates was unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries. Authorities say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Bates and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.