Police identify man in fatal crash on Hwy 10 in Clinton
CLINTON- One man is dead following a single car wreck on Hwy 10 near Folly Brown Road.
Louisiana State Police identified the deceased to be 37-year-old Melvin J. Bates II.
Bates was driving a 2012 Honda Accord eastbound on LA Hwy 10 around 3 p.m. Sunday. Police say the vehicle ran off the road to the right then crossed back left to exit the Hwy. Upon exiting the car then crashed into a tree.
Bates was unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries. Authorities say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A toxicology sample was obtained from Bates and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
