Police identify man found dead in Stearns St. shooting
UPDATE: Police have identified the victim as 27-year-old Jordan Spears. Authorities say he was found dead in his home suffering from gunshot wounds.
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge police are investigating a deadly shooting on Stearns Street near Plank Road.
The incident happened around 12:30 Sunday afternoon.
Officials say one person was found dead at the scene.
Authorities have not identified victim or any suspects.
The shooting is still under investigation.