Police identify man found dead in Stearns St. shooting

By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: Police have identified the victim as 27-year-old Jordan Spears. Authorities say he was found dead in his home suffering from gunshot wounds.

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge police are investigating a deadly shooting on Stearns Street near Plank Road.

The incident happened around 12:30 Sunday afternoon.

Officials say one person was found dead at the scene.

Authorities have not identified victim or any suspects.

The shooting is still under investigation.

