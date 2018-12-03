Police identify man found dead in Stearns St. shooting

UPDATE: Police have identified the victim as 27-year-old Jordan Spears. Authorities say he was found dead in his home suffering from gunshot wounds.

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge police are investigating a deadly shooting on Stearns Street near Plank Road.

The incident happened around 12:30 Sunday afternoon.

Officials say one person was found dead at the scene.

Authorities have not identified victim or any suspects.

The shooting is still under investigation.