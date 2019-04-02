Latest Weather Blog
Police identify man, 63, killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday
WALKER - Police are responding to a deadly single-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish Tuesday afternoon.
The crash was reported around 3 p.m. on Walker South Road near Buddy Ellis Road. According to state police, 63-year-old Bernard Kannon Jr. of Denham Springs was killed in the crash.
Investigators said Kannon's vehicle left the roadway for reasons unknown and struck a concrete culvert. Kannon was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.
It's still unclear at this time what caused the crash. A toxicology sample was taken to determine if impairment was a factor.
State Police have now CLOSED Walker South Road in both directions at Buddy Ellis following a fatal accident. Avoid the area. More here: https://t.co/yzXbpkAZ9p— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) April 2, 2019
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Coroner releases autopsy report for LSU student, woman found dead in off-campus...
-
Crews battle blaze at business along Airline Highway Tuesday
-
Fundraiser aiming to help La. troopers, families set for Saturday
-
Crews working large fire at business along Airline Highway
-
Man facing murder charge for beating woman with hammer, suffocating her