Police identify man, 63, killed in Livingston Parish crash Tuesday

WALKER - Police are responding to a deadly single-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. on Walker South Road near Buddy Ellis Road. According to state police, 63-year-old Bernard Kannon Jr. of Denham Springs was killed in the crash.

Investigators said Kannon's vehicle left the roadway for reasons unknown and struck a concrete culvert. Kannon was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

It's still unclear at this time what caused the crash. A toxicology sample was taken to determine if impairment was a factor.