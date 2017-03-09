70°
Police identify Lorraine Street shooting victim

March 08, 2017 9:48 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – A man and woman were shot at a residence in the 2800 block of Lorraine Street around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night, according to Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police say 28-year-old Decoty Joseph was shot and killed by a black male suspect who forced his way inside with a handgun, demanding money and jewelry. The second victim, a 26-year-old female, was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. Neighbors say the couple has young children who live inside the home.

Police say this is an on-going investigation. They urge anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.

