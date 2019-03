Police identify body found in ditch Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE -Detectives are investigating the murder of a 19-year old boy whose body was found Sunday morning.

Police say Evan Lemon II was found dead lying in a ditch with multiple gunshot wounds.

Lemon's body was located around 9:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of North 35th St.

Officials say the motive and suspects are unknown at the time.



Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.