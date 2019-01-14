Police identify Alabama officer shot and killed

Photo: ABC News

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Officials have released the name of an Alabama police sergeant killed in an early morning shooting.

Birmingham police officials identified the officer as 44-year-old Sgt. Wytasha Carter. Local news media report Carter had served with the Birmingham Police Department since 2011. He was promoted to sergeant in February 2018.

Another officer was critically wounded Sunday in a shooting that happened as police questioned two people suspected of trying to break into cars. Officials say they have the two suspects in custody, one of whom was shot and is receiving medical treatment.

Police haven't released the names of the wounded officer or the suspects. C

arter began his law enforcement career in 2002 as a correctional officer with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and worked for two other police departments before Birmingham.