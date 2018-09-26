75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police ID suspects in New Orleans shooting, ask for help

1 hour 9 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 September 26, 2018 6:45 AM September 26, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: New Orleans Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say they've identified "prime suspects" in a summer shooting that killed three people and wounded seven others, but they need help to "close" the case.

Police Superintendent Michael Harrison told news outlets Tuesday that they've identified suspects, but that "doesn't mean we have enough evidence." The July shooting killed 28-year-old Jeremiah Lee, 38-year-old Kurshaw Jackson and 27-year-old Taiesha Watkins. Police initially said the shooting was likely gang-related, but Harrison declined this week to describe a motive.

The New Orleans Advocate reports an internal police memo says police identified Lee as the target of the shooting and as an "affiliate" of a gang. The executive director of Crimestoppers GNO, Darlene Cusanza, said Tuesday that there's a $27,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days