59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police ID Alabama man who killed himself near White House

1 day 8 hours 8 minutes ago Saturday, March 03 2018 Mar 3, 2018 March 03, 2018 2:20 PM March 03, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified the man who shot himself to death in front of the White House.
  
Police say it was 26-year-old Cameron Ross Burgess of Maylene, Alabama, who approached the fence along the north side of the White House and fired several rounds from a handgun shortly before noon on Saturday.
  
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were in Florida at the time. And the Secret Service says no member of the first family was at the White House when the incident took place.
  
Authorities say none of the shots appear to have been directed toward the White House.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days