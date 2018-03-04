59°
Police ID Alabama man who killed himself near White House
WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified the man who shot himself to death in front of the White House.
Police say it was 26-year-old Cameron Ross Burgess of Maylene, Alabama, who approached the fence along the north side of the White House and fired several rounds from a handgun shortly before noon on Saturday.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were in Florida at the time. And the Secret Service says no member of the first family was at the White House when the incident took place.
Authorities say none of the shots appear to have been directed toward the White House.
