Police: I-10 closed in New Orleans after three shot near exit ramp

25 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, August 01 2018 Aug 1, 2018 August 01, 2018 12:53 PM August 01, 2018 in News
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Parts of I-10 have been shut down in the New Orleans area after a reported triple shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to New Orleans Police, shots were fired near the I-10 West exit ramp near the Morrison Road exit. Three people have reportedly been shot.

There's currently no word on the severity of the victims' injuries.

Police say I-10 west has been closed at the Crowder exit.

Check back for updates.

