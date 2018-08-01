89°
Police: I-10 closed in New Orleans after three shot near exit ramp
NEW ORLEANS - Parts of I-10 have been shut down in the New Orleans area after a reported triple shooting Wednesday afternoon.
According to New Orleans Police, shots were fired near the I-10 West exit ramp near the Morrison Road exit. Three people have reportedly been shot.
#NOPD is investigating a shooting incident at the I-10 West exit at Morrison Road. Initial reports show three victims suffering apparent gunshot wounds. I-10 West has been closed at the Crowder exit as part of this investigation. #NOPDAlert— NOPD (@NOPDNews) August 1, 2018
There's currently no word on the severity of the victims' injuries.
Police say I-10 west has been closed at the Crowder exit.
Check back for updates.
