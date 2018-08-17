75°
Police: How call was dispatched delayed response to shooting

1 hour 28 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 August 17, 2018 9:30 AM August 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Nola.com/The Times Picayune

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say their response time to a man dying from a gunshot wound was delayed by how the call was dispatched.

News outlets report 34-year-old May Francois was killed in the Tuesday afternoon shooting in New Orleans' Central Business District. WWL-TV quotes police call logs as saying the first officer arrived at the scene 9 minutes after the call was dispatched.

The logs say the average response time to killings this year has been 3.8 minutes. Police Cmdr. Nicholas Gernon says they initially thought they were called to a car accident, and the officer got stuck in traffic. He says the officer would've arrived sooner and drove with lights and sirens on if responding to a shooting.

Police had no updates on arrests in the slaying's investigation Thursday.

